Ms. Carol Christine Velacich (McLeod), age 84 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with her family by her side.
Carol Carmody was born on Nov. 18, 1937 in Fort Frances, Ontario. She lived in Minnesota for most of her life, where she owned and operated the Kountry Krossroads and the Knotted Pine Bars. She returned to Thunder Bay a few years ago to be closer to her children.
Carol will be deeply missed by her daughter, Cindy (Peter) Whittington; and son, Patrick (Denise) McLeod; grandchildren, Brian (Alicia) and Matthew (Melissa) McLeod; and step-grandchildren, Steve and Scott (Leslie) Whittington; brother, Ken Carmody; and sister, Julie Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Eva Carmody; and several siblings.
In accordance with Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Interment will take place at a later date in Two Harbors, Minn.. Should friends so desire, donations made in her memory to Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST – WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.
