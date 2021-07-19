Carol Bugliosi, 70, Pengilly, Minn., died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.
She was born in Hibbing to Merton and Anne (Maki) Hirt on Dec. 7, 1950. She graduated from Hibbing High School and attended college at the University of Minnesota. Carol worked for many dentists as a dental hygienist in Hibbing, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D. Carol and David, her forever love, met right after high school and were married in August of 1973. They lived in Grand Forks for a brief time before settling down in Hibbing where they made their home and raised their family together. They later built their retirement home together on Swan Lake in Pengilly, Minn.
Carol was happiest when taking care of her family. She was the most amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. David and Carol went hand in hand, and many would say they were inseparable. Carol took great pride in raising her three children, and later spoiling and loving her four grandsons. In her free time, Carol loved to cook, garden, craft, decorate, golf and curl. Her grandsons would say their favorite place to eat was anywhere grandma was doing the cooking. She enjoyed cooking for others and entertaining was definitely her forte. Carol was a people person and would sometimes be referred to as “Miss Congeniality” by her husband. She was involved in many organizations and always went about it full force, but she cherished her family above everything else.
She is survived by her husband, David; children: Joseph (Natalie) Bugliosi of Hermantown, Minn., Annie (Joel) Knorr of Waconia, Minn., Jeffrey Bugliosi of Grand Forks, N.D.; grandchildren: Matteo Knorr, Maguire Knorr, Madden Knorr, and Brendan Bugliosi: two brothers: Chuck (Katy) Hirt of Keystone, Colo., and Merty (Paula) Hirt of Hibbing, Minn.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Merton and Anne (Maki) Hirt; and many aunts and uncles; as well as her in-laws, Rano and Clara Bugliosi.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Angel Fund, www.angelfundrange.org.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
