Carol Ann Zadra, 77, of Iron died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1945 in Eveleth. In her teens she moved to Aurora with her parents, William and Ann (Gornik) Zeleznikar. Carol graduated from Aurora High School and received her associate degree from Hibbing Community College. She was united in marriage to Michael J. Zadra Sr. on Oct. 15, 1966, in Aurora and they made their home in Iron.
Carol started her career with KMART in 1983 and along with several others helped open the Virginia Store. She was the unit and pricing manager, retiring in 2016. Carol also had worked at Super One and Christopher & Banks.
Carol loved spending time with family and enjoyed entertaining, especially during the 4th of July. She loved concerts and live theatre. She especially loved music and was a devoted Axl Rose and Guns N’ Roses fan. She was a former member and soloist of the Resurrection Catholic Church Choir.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Jr. (Michelle) of Virginia, William (Elisia) of Fridley; a daughter, Therese Zadra (husband, Steve Carlson) of Iron; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Alexander and Maelie; a brother-in-law, David Zadra of Virginia, her labradoodle, Charlie and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael.
A gathering for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. www.cron-sheehy.com
To send flowers to the family of Carol Zadra, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.