Carol Ann Scott, 83, of Chisholm, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth. She was born March 25, 1938, in Rockwell, Iowa, to Hubert and Ragnhild (Johnson) Gaffney. She was a Nashwauk High School graduate, and had lived in Hibbing before becoming a Chisholm resident. She had worked as a taxi driver, entrepreneur and homemaker. Carol loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, baking, traveling and watching the movie series, Cold Cases.
She is survived by her two sons: Kenneth (Tammie) Scott, William (Cora) Scott; two daughters: Deborah, and Jeani Schmitt; 14 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, brother, Jerry Gaffney; sister, Kay (Ray) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Timothy and Michael; son-in-law, Milan Kovacovic; and sister, Jean Abbas
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30 - 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel.
