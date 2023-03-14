Carol Ann LaFreniere
Carol Ann LaFreniere, 84, of Aurora, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Essentia Health Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora.
Carol was born October 14, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Edward and Vida (Holderness) Mathews. She was a graduate of Hibbing High School and on December 1, 1956, married her high school sweetheart, Jim LaFreniere, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. In 1962, they moved to Hoyt Lakes and then they moved to Aurora in 1964 where they raised 4 children.
Carol was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, secretary to Steelworker’s 4108 auxiliary, sold Sarah-Coventry jewelry, worked at Cluett-Peabody shirt factory, Pamida, and worked 23 years at the Aurora Drugstore.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed knitting, reading, playing cards, bowling, dancing, music especially country western, traveling, casino trips, and especially many happy family times at the cabin on Side Lake swimming, fishing, water skiing and pizza time at Bimbo’s Octagon. She loved being outside enjoying the sunshine, reading, watching and listening to the birds. The last 2-3 years, Carol joined the “ Rippers and Strippers” an inter-ministerial group that makes bandages out of sheets and care packages for Hospice for other countries. She enjoyed this very much and met a great group of ladies. Carol was known for her “gift of gab”. She loved to talk, never a quiet time when she was around, had great stories that usually ended in laughter. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and all who knew her and loved her.
Survivors include children: Debbie (Steve) Dorn, Gary LaFreniere, Rick (Lori) LaFreniere, Diane (Jon) Seabrook; grandchildren: Kristine (Jay) Norberg, Kayla Dorn, Anna Scollard, Josh LaFreniere, Luke LaFreniere, Rachel Lara, Tracy Komanti, Keith (Carleigh) Kansas; 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Cindy (Pete) Hyduke; sisters-in-law: Gloria Mathews, Shari Stock; brother-in-law, Roger (Shirley) LaFreniere; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; brothers, Jim and Bob.
Funeral service for Carol will be 10 a.m. on Monday, March 20, at Lady of Hope Parish in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Carol’s family would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to Essentia Heath Northern Pines Care Center and Hospice Staff for the wonderful, compassionate care she received and the assistance you gave us!
Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora, MN.
Thank you.
