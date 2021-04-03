Carol Ann (Erickson) Allen, of Keewatin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at age 64, joining her late husband Sheldon in their garden in the sky.
Born on Jan. 17, 1957, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Erickson. Carol grew up in Kitzville and attended Hibbing High School. She worked for several years as a radio personality and later as a CNA at Arrowhead Senior Living Community in Eveleth. She married Sheldon Allen June 3, 1983, and they started their life and family together in Zim, eventually moving to Cherry. After Sheldon passed, she spent the remainder of her years with her partner Gordon Maki. Carol loved music and enjoyed hobbies like singing karaoke, sewing, gardening and collecting antiques. Her favorite time was spent hosting family BBQs with her late husband and spending time with her many grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children: Glen (Stacy) Erickson of Eveleth, Elizabeth (Gavin) Robinson of Hibbing, Angela (Scott) Leino of Kitzville, Grace (Jim) Duffney of Hibbing; stepchildren, Jennifer Calito of Chicago, Ill., and Brigette Allen Orlando, Fla.; brothers: Douglas of Chisholm, Donald of New Holstein, Wis., Dennis of Kitzville, Timothy of Fairbault, Minn., and Mark; sisters, Christy (Rodger) Andreson, Sheryl (Mike) Garrison of Little Rock, Ark., and Misty Erickson of Minneapolis; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Allen; her parents, Stella and John Erickson; and her brother, David Erickson.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date
