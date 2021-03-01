Carol A. Gordon (Schirmer), 68, of Blaine, Minn., died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Greg; children, Christine Westman (Jake Irgens), Lissa Gordon (Dawn Wickstrum), Joshua Gordon (Suzanne); grandchildren, Mariah, Shaylah, Olivia, Rasa, Adia, Owen, Lola and Lonna; siblings, Fred Schirmer and Marilyn Hartsook; special niece and goddaughter, Tammy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service for Carol will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 1385 107th Ave. N.E., Blaine.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the Chapel on Thursday.

Arrangements are with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.

