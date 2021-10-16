Carley Ramfjord of Palo, left us Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after courageously fighting cancer.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Chisholm to Stephen Lucas and Anne Naglich Lucas Coggiola. She graduated in 1951 from Keewatin as the class valedictorian. In 1954, Carley graduated from St. Scholastica’s nursing program. Duane and Carley married in 1956. In 1960, Carley set up and supervised the Operating Room at White Community Hospital in Aurora until she was invited to become the Surgeon’s Assistant for East Range Clinic physicians.
She supported Duane in his many years helping build and maintain Giant’s Ridge where she and their family skied every weekend. Carley and Duane and family spent a year abroad in England on a teacher’s exchange where she learned a different pace of life, taking time for tea, meeting the Queen Mother, making picnics for the many sightseeing trips and working at the local hospital to experience the British healthcare system. She reveled in hosting many family celebrations and relaxing in “Grandma’s pool” aka Loon Lake.
Carley is survived by her husband, Duane; children: Lisa (Bruce) Elstun, Kari (Peter) Wood, Jaime (Gale) Ramfjord and David (Denise) Ramfjord; grandchildren, Raleigh (Kimberly) Elstun; Ramfjords: Peter (Julie), Lucas, Krystal, Steven, Ian and Jason; Vincent and Raquel Wood; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Conrad Lucas, and son Brian (Margaret) Ramfjord.
A heartfelt thank you to all who made her last years a good finale.
Family services will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.