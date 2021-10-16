Carley Ramfjord

Carley Ramfjord of Palo, left us Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, after courageously fighting cancer.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Chisholm to Stephen Lucas and Anne Naglich Lucas Coggiola. She graduated in 1951 from Keewatin as the class valedictorian. In 1954, Carley graduated from St. Scholastica’s nursing program. Duane and Carley married in 1956. In 1960, Carley set up and supervised the Operating Room at White Community Hospital in Aurora until she was invited to become the Surgeon’s Assistant for East Range Clinic physicians.

She supported Duane in his many years helping build and maintain Giant’s Ridge where she and their family skied every weekend. Carley and Duane and family spent a year abroad in England on a teacher’s exchange where she learned a different pace of life, taking time for tea, meeting the Queen Mother, making picnics for the many sightseeing trips and working at the local hospital to experience the British healthcare system. She reveled in hosting many family celebrations and relaxing in “Grandma’s pool” aka Loon Lake.

Carley is survived by her husband, Duane; children: Lisa (Bruce) Elstun, Kari (Peter) Wood, Jaime (Gale) Ramfjord and David (Denise) Ramfjord; grandchildren, Raleigh (Kimberly) Elstun; Ramfjords: Peter (Julie), Lucas, Krystal, Steven, Ian and Jason; Vincent and Raquel Wood; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Conrad Lucas, and son Brian (Margaret) Ramfjord.

A heartfelt thank you to all who made her last years a good finale.

Family services will be held at a later date.

