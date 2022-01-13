Carlene M. (Green) Hallila

Carlene M. (Green) Hallila

May 31, 1947 — January 6, 2022

Carlene M. (Green) Hallila, 74, of St. Louis Park, formerly of Hibbing, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

She is survived by son, Bryan (Stacey) Gerrard; brother, Larry Paciotti; many other loving family members and friends.

Preceded in death by mother, Eileen Paciotti; father, Carl Green; step-father, Lawrence Paciotti. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlene Hallila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries