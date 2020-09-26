Carla Roseanne Kolenda

Carla Roseanne (Swanson) Kolenda of Meadowlands, Minn., passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at her home due to complications of cancer with her family by her side.
Carla was born Oct. 30, 1949, in Hermantown, Minn., to Einar and Lillian Swanson. Carla was United in marriage to Delano D. Kolenda on Feb. 21, 1970.
Carla worked as an Xray Tech and retired with Essentia Health after 35 years of service. Carla was a loving and caring person. Most recently, Carla was a caregiver at a local assisted living home and loved her work very much.
Carla is survived by her husband, Del Kolenda; son, Joey (Bryanne) Kolenda; daughter, Clarissa Kolenda; grandchildren, Matt Porter and Hailey Auel; three brothers, Charlie (Peggy) Swanson, Myles Swanson, Denny Swanson; three sisters, Karen (Roger) Lindgren, Janey (Mark) Krapfl, Susan Pikkarainen; in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Einar and Lillian Swanson; daughter, Amanda Kolenda; sisters, Patsy Imbiorski and Daleann Snyder; and one brother, John Swanson.
Carla will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A family gathering and memorial will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified once a date is set.
