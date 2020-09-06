Carl W. Salmela died of natural causes at his home on Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 68.
Carl was born on Feb. 9, 1951, and was the only child of Wayne and Mary (Gustafson) Salmela. They lived in Tower, Minn., for most of their life and that is where Carl was raised. Later he moved to Virginia and then called Duluth his home the past several years. Carl is a graduate of Tower High School, and as a student at UMD in the early 1970s he majored in Communications and also had a passion for photography. He enjoyed attending the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Embarrass and Virginia.
Carl is survived by several Salmela and Gustafson cousins.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Town of Vermilion Lake Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Bring a chair if you wish, and please wear a face covering. The address is 6499 Wahlsten Road (CR 26), Tower.
