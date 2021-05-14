Carl R. Siveny, 50, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home.

Carl was born in 1970 to William and Carol (Berg) Siveny in Chelsea, Mass. He enjoyed playing guitar and listening to music, going fishing, and camping.

Carl is survived by his mother, Carol (John) Lenzen; daughter, Carly Siveny; brother, Bill (Paula) Siveny; former wife, Bonnie (Russel) Siltman; nephew, Nick Siveny; and numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, William in 1976.

Per Carl’s wishes, no services will be held.

