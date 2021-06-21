Carl R. Robbins, 79, of Balkan Township, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, peacefully, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1941, in Boy River, Minn., to James and Alice (Slater) Robbins. Carl married Marie E. Hemphill Jan. 29, 1961, at the same Log Chapel in Boy River. He had been a Balkan resident since 1978. He had worked for Boyer Ford in Minneapolis as a foreman in the diesel mechanic department, was the owner and operator of C & K Truck Repair in Virginia and an over the road truck driver delivering produce and the last several years was a logger. He also served in the Minnesota National Guard for 3 years. Carl was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, motorcycling and four-wheeling.
He is survived by his children: Wayne Robbins, Paulette (Don) Bruscoram, Sherry (Dale) Wiltse, Tammy (David) Mortensen; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia Stricklan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; brothers: Richard, Leonard, Edwin Gerald, Roy; and sister, Betty Rose Morlan.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Log Chapel Church in Boy River, with Rev. Dennis Gonzy officiating.
Visitation will take place at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm Thursday morning from 10 am to noon.
Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Boy River.
