Carl Marshall Pineo

Carl was born on October 19, 1929, in Eveleth, MN, to Esther (Berglund) and Carl Pineo, Sr. He grew up on the northside of Virginia and resided there for most of his life.
After graduation from Virginia High School in June 1947, he went to work for EW Coons Construction Company. In December 1947 he was hired by Northwestern Bell as a lineman/repairman. Carl was a dedicated, respected employee of Northwestern Bell (which later became US West, Qwest, & Century Link) for forty-five years. Carl married Rita Trenti on November 10, 1951 in Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War for two years (1951-1953) at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, and Germany. During his service he worked in the signal corps division (telecommunications).
Carl was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bird hunting, deer hunting, and fishing. He cherished the time spent at their cabin on Sand Lake with family, friends, and his labrador retrievers who were faithfully by his side throughout his life. Tending to his large garden at Sand Lake was another one of his hobbies. Undoubtedly, he was one of Minnesota’s biggest sports fans, cheering for the Vikings, Twins, and the MN Gophers, and later went on to support his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their respective sports. As an ardent reader, Carl often had a book in his hand and subscribed to three daily newspapers. During retirement he could be seen on the golf course early every morning. Carl and Rita were members of the Northern Club where they enjoyed socializing with their many friends.
Above all, Carl together with his loving wife Rita, devoted themselves tirelessly to their family. It was of the utmost importance to him that his five children all received a college education. He also lived to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren pursue their dreams and careers. His children wish to express their deep gratitude for a lifetime of love, sacrifices, hard work, and unyielding devotion to his family.
Carl is survived by Rita, his wife of sixty-nine years; son Gordon; daughters Debra (Michael) Finn, Katherine (Paul) Belobaba, Mary (Wade) Thurman, and Carol (Thomas) Farniok. Also left behind to cherish his memory are grandchildren; Shannon (Cullen) Warren, Alex (Hannah) Finn, Christian (Charlotte) Belobaba, John (Carly) Pineo, Nick Pineo, Audra Thurman, Hannah (Reid) Thurman, Carl Farniok, and Hale Farniok. Carl is also survived by great-grandchildren; Ava Warren, Will Warren, Blake Pineo Vogh, and Kason Pineo. Carl was blessed with loyal friends, the very best neighbors, and extended family as well.
Preceding Carl in death were his parents Esther and Carl Pineo, Sr.; sisters Carol Jacobson, Betty Brundage, and MaryJane Pingrey; and great-granddaughter Gracie Mae Warren.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the outstanding care that Carl received from Dr. Peterson and the Essentia East Range Hospice team.
We hope to live by and honor our Dad’s high values of family, integrity, strong work ethic, and devotion that he has exemplified throughout his life. He has loved us so very much, and we love him so very much.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
