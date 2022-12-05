Carl Henry Herrala

Carl Henry Herrala

August 22, 1936—December 2, 2022

To send flowers to the family of CARL HERRALA, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Dec 10
Visitation
Saturday, December 10, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Kerntz Funeral Home
140 E. Sheridan St.
Ely, MN 55731
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 10
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 10, 2022
11:00AM
Kerntz Funeral Home
140 E. Sheridan St.
Ely, MN 55731
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries