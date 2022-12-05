Carl Henry Herrala, 86, of Ely, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Ely hospital.
Carl was born Aug. 22, 1936, to Andrew and Tyne (Ojala) Herrala. Carl grew up and attended school in Ely. After high school he served in the US Air Force stationed in Japan. Carl studied electronics and worked several years at the Ely hospital as a facilities maintenance technician.
Carl was known to be intelligent, thoughtful, and generous. He was very independent, self-reliant and lived simply, but his caring and perpetually upbeat nature earned him many friends.
He liked reading, was a skilled woodworker, and enjoyed listening to music on high-end audio equipment. He loved living in Ely and enjoyed exploring the surrounding forests and lakes. He liked listening to Minnesota Twins baseball. For a while, Carl was active at with the Ely Senior Center and served as an election judge.
Carl is survived by his son, James (Dawne) Buchfink of Fargo, N.D., three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, brother Calvin Herrala of Ely, sister Shirley Ehrenberg of Wenatchee, Wash., several nieces and nephews, and Cristy Borja, the endeared daughter of a close friend.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Herrala; sisters, Mildred Herrala, Carol Aho, Marian Gander, and Virginia Erickson; and dear friend Roberta “Susie” Wilson.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at Kerntz Funeral Home, Ely. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military honors provided by the Ely Honor Guard.
