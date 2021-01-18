Carl Anthony Mack

Carl Anthony Mack, 61, longtime resident of Hibbing, Minn., transitioned to his eternal life on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home from complications after years of battling cancer.

He was born in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 19, 1959.

At the age of 19, Carl joined the United States Marine Corps and heroically served his country for seven years. He earned the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and a Good Conduct Medal for his exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity in the Federal Military Service.

Carl’s life will continued to be cherished by his wife, Rhonda Mack; his children, Shakisha Starks, D’morris Mack, Andrew Mack; and his nephew whom he cared for as his own son, Darvin Hardy; his grandchildren: Sydne Maxwell, Neqcoe Starks, Royce Mack, and Malcolm Mack; his siblings: Betty Mack, Randy Mack, Cynthia (Carl) Thomas, Renee Rogers, Tommie (Jacqueline) Rogers, Alton (Doreen) Vick; and his nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rogers; his siblings, Patricia Mack and Deanna Vick; and nephew, Darnell Mack.

Burial with Military Honors will be at the MInnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Mack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries