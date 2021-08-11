Carl A. Reich, 79, of Balkan Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

He was born Dec. 24, 1941, in Mankato, Minn., to Carl E. and Ida M. (Rosin) Reich. He was a longtime Balkan resident.

During his working years, Carl worked in the logging industry and later at Hibbing Taconite

Carl is survived by his children, Charlene (Jason) DeGroot, Brian Reich and William Reich; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one brother, Delbert (Cookie) Reich.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Memorial Services for family will be held at Perch Lake.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

