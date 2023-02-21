Candy (Candice S.) Duncan

Candy Duncan, 74, of Side Lake, transitioned Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm after a five-year journey with Lewy Body Dementia.
She was born June 15, 1948, in Chisholm, Minn., to Chester and Mayme (Lassila) Grafing. Candy was a proud Chisholm High School graduate, class of 1966, and was a lifelong Chisholm/Side Lake resident. She married Scott D. Duncan on June 26, 1971, picking her own daisies the morning of the celebration. Rather than share her jobs or clubs she belonged to, let’s highlight and remember her quick wit and wicked sense of humor, her love of casinos and sitting on the back deck, coffee and cigarette in hand. Let’s celebrate the way she made people smile and the love she poured into making pasties, potica, and sarmas. Candy would light up when her grandchildren were around and devoted most of her life caretaking those she loved.
Candy is dearly loved by her daughters: Sarah (Patrick) O’Rourke and Bonnie (Jarrod) Caroon, four grandchildren: Rhiannon O’Rourke, Kellan O’Rourke, Layla Garrison, and Archer Duncan; many nieces and nephews, and her soulmate and life-long soul sister Loisanne (Lolly) Micko (AKA partner in crime).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Scott and sister, Kathryn Swantko.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.