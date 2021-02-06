Candace Starr Malm

Candace Starr (Dahl) Malm, 73, of Park Rapids, Minn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital.
Candy was born in Breckenridge, Minn., on Dec. 6, 1947, to Henry and Myrtle (Hermanson) Dahl. She graduated from Pelican Rapids High School and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching from Moorhead State University. Later she earned a Master’s Degree from Bemidji State University and a Specialist’s Degree from Moorhead State University. She was employed many years by the Park Rapid Area Schools as a teacher, coach, and Director of Special Education.
She and Don Malm raised their three children in Park Rapids. She enjoyed supporting all their school and community activities and spending time at the lake with her family.
Candy’s heart and calendar were always full. Her smile and energy brought positivity to any situation. She loved Big Sand sunrises, long pontoon rides, and usually was the last to leave the campfire. She started the day by walking or swimming, and then would make time in the afternoon to get back outside and cross-country ski. Candy’s friends knew that she was always planning their next adventure or looking for a book to recommend for the book club. She was an active community member and taught us all the importance of showing up for others. Above everything else, Candy was a loving sister, mom, and grandma.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Big Sand Lake Association, The Itascatur Outdoor Activity Club, Friends of Itasca State Park, and was recently elected to the Soil and Water Conservation District board.
Candy is survived by her children, Dona (Mark) Mulrooney, Blaine, Minn., Jason Malm, Liberty, Mo., Sam (Sheena) Malm, Dresser, Wis.; former spouse, Don Malm; three brothers, John, Charles (Deb), Harold (Lisa); five sisters: Regena (Robert) Kaldahl, Emily Ruth (Julian) Braaten, Marlys Perry, Helen (Raymond) Osterman, Carla (Barry) Bailey; seven grandchildren: Alexis Malm, Joseph Malm, Jacob Malm, Devin Mulrooney, Megan Mulrooney, Eli Malm and Alex Malm; many nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
A summer Celebration of Life Service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) scholarship fund which supports area students majoring in education (details on Candy’s CaringBridge page), Friends of Itasca State Park, or a local outdoor organization.
Arrangements by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.
