Camilla May Kuberka, 80, passed away peacefully this past Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sun City, Ariz.
Camilla was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in Amsterdam, N.Y. The daughter of Lewis H. and Marion (Hunter) Hill, she graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School, Scotia, N.Y., in 1959.
In 1959 she married Lawrence J. Kuberka. They lived in Virginia, Minn., for their first 25 years of marriage, then moved to Superior, Wis., because of a job transfer with the DWP Railroad. After Lawrence’s buy-off from the DWP they moved to Madison, Wis., to be close to their grandchildren. Camilla and Lawrence moved to Sun City in December 1997 where they enjoyed the many activities in Sun City, Ariz. Camilla enjoyed outdoor shuffleboard, bocce, ceramics and card playing. She enjoyed working with the COC, the Election Committee, being on the SCHOA Board and keeping up with the RCSC happenings. Camilla was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.
Camilla was a volunteer at the Sun City Library in 1999 then employed by the SC Library in 2007 and continued there when the library became a branch of the Maricopa County Library system until she retired in January of 2013. After retirement, Camilla was one of nine library directors with the Sun City Friends of the Library for her term of 6 years. Camilla was an avid reader and read every chance she could. After her director’s term at the library ended, she went back to volunteering at the Friends Bookstore.
Camilla is survived by her husband, Lawrence (Larry) of over 60 years; sons, Joe (Kathy Johnson), and Jeff (Gail Shafer); grandchildren, Kelsey, Jenn, McKenzie and Jeremy; step grandchildren Gina (Dan Imker), and Kayla Bergeron; and step great-grandchild, Maverick; all of whom she loved so very much.
Camilla was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Connie.
Services were held on April 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City, Ariz.
Private interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, Minn.
