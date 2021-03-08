Cameron Dean Lundblad, 49, of Virginia, and formerly of Hibbing, Minn., died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in his home.
He was born March 8, 1971 in Rawlins, Wyo., the son of Walter and Francine (Cameron) Lundblad.
Cameron is survived by his sister, Tami (Allyn) Denny of Olathe, Kan.; brother, Jason (Tami) Lundblad of Hibbing; step-father, Dan Jelle of Nashwauk, Minn.; step-sisters, Heather (John) Halverson of Chisholm, Minn., Sarah (Aaron) Verke of Lawrence Lake, Minn., and Jessica (Joe) Jelle of Zim, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 12, from 3-4 p.m. at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
