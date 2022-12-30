Calvin Donald Jokela

Calvin “Cal” Donald Jokela, 74, of Babbitt, Minn., died with his family by his side on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital in Ely, Minn.
Cal was born Jan. 23, 1948, in Moorhead, Minn., to Irving D. and Marie I. (Hoyhtya) Jokela.
Cal was a 1966 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt, Minn. Following graduation, he served with the United States Army in which he served in Vietnam in combat. For his time in Vietnam he was bestowed the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in 1969, where soon after he married Patricia “Patty” Jean Swanson and they made their home in Babbitt, MN where he resided until his passing. Cal & Patty celebrated 53 years of marriage in May of this year and built a legacy with their family. Cal had a variety of jobs including 17 years at Reserve Mining and over 10 years at Edward’s Oil.
Cal loved sports and was an avid softball player, a coach to his children, grandchildren and made sure to attend all of his children and grandchildren’s athletic events. Cal was a soft spoken man who always had a smile and a kind greeting to all who knew him and to him his family was everything.
Surviving Cal is his wife Patty of Babbitt; his daughter Brandi (Randy) Lislegard of Embarrass; son Sand (Kristine) Jokela of Hermantown; four grandchildren: Jaden (Dylan) Scherer, Shayler Lislegard, Bralyn Lislegard, Zander Lislegard; and one grandchild, Eva Scherer, all of Embarrass, MN; one brother Ronald Jokela of Babbitt; three sisters: Alice Gorecki of Babbitt, Gail Cyr of Two Harbors, and Rachel (Dave) Heikkila of St. Cloud; six nephews and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his first born daughter, Angell, in 1989; his parents, his father and mother-in-law, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and one nephew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Junction Inn Meeting and Event Center in Babbitt, Minn., from 2-5 p.m. where lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.