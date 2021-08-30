Byron Ralph Kennedy

Byron Ralph Kennedy, 80, of Virginia, Minn., passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

