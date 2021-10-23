Byron John Zeman

Byron John Zeman, 84, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at noon at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Byron Zeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries