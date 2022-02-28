Bryce Pearson

Bryce Pearson, age 71, of Hibbing, died peacefully at home from complications of Parkinson’s Disease, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

He was born Dec. 13, 1950, to Milton and Phyllis (Verplaetse) Pearson in Hibbing. Bryce was a graduate of Hibbing High School, he attended Range Technical College where he received his certification in diesel mechanics. Bryce was in the Army National Guard for 8 years attaining the rank of sergeant and earning a National Defense Service Medal. Bryce was employed at General Diesel, Ziegler Cat and for almost 30 years at the City of Hibbing, he eventually earned the position of Sanitation Supervisor. He was recognized throughout the state for his recycling efforts. He promoted recycling in the schools and helped form the recycling plant in Hibbing. Bryce could fix anything with his hands, and he taught his skills to many people. Bryce was an avid fisherman that he passed on to his sons, he enjoyed vacations to Alaska and Hawaii.

Bryce is survived by his wife, Rochelle; children: Bryce Milton (Michelle) Pearson, Justin Pearson, Cheryl (Simon) Witton, Daniel Simons; brother, Terry (Eileen) Pearson; grandchildren, Bryce Joseph and Esther Pearson, Jack and Matt Benolken; numerous extended relatives, and friends,

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Phyllis.

Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at First Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are recommended.

