Bryan David Royer, 31, of Virginia, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. Bryan had been dealing with seizures for the last four years, that resulted from an abscessed tooth. At that time, he fought for his life, undergoing many surgeries. We were grateful for the extra time we had with him.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1990, to Sheldon Royer and Kristy Juopperi. He grew up all around the Iron Range and attended Virginia High School. At the age of fourteen, Bryan started working at Sears. He continued to learn the business, having moved up into delivery and then sales. He was employed at Sears for fourteen years until it closed. Bryan was very knowledgeable on every aspect of the business and enjoyed serving the customers.
He enjoyed watching all sports and analyzing statistics. He spent many hours practicing hitting baseballs and shooting hoops. Hence the nickname “Shooter”. Bryan also enjoyed music and wearing matching hats, shoes and clothes. He was known for his exceptional dance moves. Above all, Bryan took the greatest pleasure in his two children. He is remembered as a friendly person, always willing to help others, and one who could light up a room and had a heart of gold.
Survivors include his mother, Kristy (Kenny) Scholar of Hoyt Lakes; father, Sheldon Royer of Virginia; two children, Bentley and Amarah; life partner and mother of his children, Sam Timmerman of Virginia; one brother of whom he was very close, Donovan (Kristina) Royer of Virginia; step brother, Sean (Stacie) of Aurora; and step sister, Sammy of Virginia; niece and nephew, Izzy and Jace; step nephews, Aiden, Braiden, and Kai; maternal grandfather, Herbert (Mary) Juopperi, Jr. of Sandstone; maternal grandmother, Katherine Smith of Virginia; aunts, Bonnie (Ron), Mary (Chad), Shannah (John), and Shelley (Toby); uncles, Gary (Karen), Robert, Barry, David (Sharon), Paul, Chuck (Christine), and Josh (Matt); as well as numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Dolores; uncles, John “Bozo”, and Tom; aunts, Judy and Susan; and paternal grandfather, John
Funeral service for Bryan will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mickey Olson officiating.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – noon at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia following the service.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Olcott Park (Lion’s Club Pavillion) following the internment.
