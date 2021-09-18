Bruce William Warren, 61, of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, after his long courageous battle with cancer. He loved animals, nature, taking walks and woodworking. He was very artistic and loved painting. He also loved playing guitar, singing and music.
He worked at Hibbing Public Utilities as a 2nd engineer and really enjoyed his job.
He was a loving and devoted husband who will always be loved and missed every day.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah Warren; two stepdaughters, Sherry (Jerry) Maki and Stacy (Troy) Davidson; one stepson, Kurtis (Kristen) Gauthier; mother-in-law, Mildred Burgraff; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Linda Larson; sister-in-law, Cheryl Anderson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Calvin and Jodi Burgraff; and several grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Becky Radle and Brenda Warren; brother, Mike (Denise) Warren, mother, Kay Warren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Warren.
At Bruce’s request there will be no funeral.
