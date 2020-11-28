Bruce Ronald Schroeder, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after battling dementia for several years.
Bruce was born and grew up in Minneapolis, Minn., where he enjoyed hunting and fishing on the lake and just Minnesota life. The family had a cabin in Zim, Minn., where he loved to visit in the summertime. Bruce joined the Army in 1954. He moved his family to Florida in 1964 where he tried several businesses, then became a police officer. After retiring, he then became a driving instructor. Bruce is a former Public Safety Director for Ocean Ridge Public Safety Department, and former driver instructor for the Safety Council of the Palm Beaches.
He will be missed by all his family and friends left behind.
Bruce is survived by three daughters, Lee Ann S. Hino (Charles), Cynthia J. Podwils (Randy), and Sandra L. Flier (Brett); five grandchildren: Steven Waterman (Kendra), Michele Smith, Julie Colletti, Stacy Podwils, and RJ Podwils; and several great-grandchildren. Bruce also leaves behind his cousins, Charles and Diane Bainter Iron, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marilynn; parents, John and Theresia; and his brother, Jack Schroeder.
Services for Bruce will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.
