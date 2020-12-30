Bruce R. Quick, 93, Elgin, Ill., formerly longtime resident of Kitzville, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Citadel Healthcare Facility in Elgin, Ill.
Bruce was born March 12, 1927 to George and Gertrude (Oats) Quick in Chisholm, Minn. After high school, Bruce proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He was also enlisted as a merchant Marine with the U.S. Coast Guard. After his services, Bruce was self employed as an electrician. He was a member of the VFW Post 15024 Minnesota Chapter, a former Elks member in Hibbing, the American Legion Post 247 of Chisholm, the Kitzville Community Club, and the Kitzville Senior Club.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Quick, McHenry, Ill., formerly of Kitzville; George Sheldon (Patty) Quick, Austin, Texas; step-son, Robert Patrick (Katy) Sutton, McHenry, Ill.; daughter, Carol Quick-Moralez, San Diego, Calif.; half-sister, Georgia Chamberlain, Chisholm; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce Alan Quick; sister, Barbara Quick-Hancock; and his brother, Sargent Quick.
Funeral services for Bruce will be held at a date in the future once COVID-19 is under control.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to leave a message of condolence at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
