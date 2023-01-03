Bruce E. Roberts, longtime resident of Orr, Minn., passed away quietly on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with his brother at his side after a long illness.
Born June 23, 1942, Bruce attended Bemidji State University and earned his teaching licensure in 1964. He taught in Duluth and Nett Lake for many years. Bruce was an avid and successful hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors. Bruce began curling with his dad in the 1950s and became a world champion in 1976 with his brother Joe. Among his many revered accomplishments, he was a Guinness World Record holder for most national championships in a sport. He was also appointed to the Governor’s Commission to promote curling in Minnesota and designed and implemented a curling curriculum for Hibbing High School.
He is survived by his sister, Margie (Dennis) Kelsall; brother, Joe (Nancy) Roberts; son, Mick (Lisa) Roberts; daughter, Shannyn (Chul) Lee; and grandchildren, Natalie, Tyler, and Stella.
Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Ann and father, Edward.
Bruce’s family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Serving Hart Assisted Living Center and the wonderful people of Moment’s Hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Bruce’s Life at the Hibbing Curling Club, located at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, on Friday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Serving Hart Assisted Living Center in Chisholm or Moment’s Hospice (www.momentshospice.com)
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.