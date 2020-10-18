Bruce C. Sanders, 75, of Coon Rapids, Minn., passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Bruce was born on Sept 9, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1963 and the University Minnesota of Duluth in 1972. He served in both the United States Air Force and the Minnesota Air National Guard. After retiring from the city of Maple Grove in 2010, Bruce continued to serve as a member of the Coon Rapids City Council. He was also the Commander of the Coon Rapids American Legion.
A dedicated father, Bruce spent countless hours flooding ice rinks, volunteering for each of his son’s teams, and driving to soccer, football, and hockey games and practices.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Sheila (Siekkinen), sons, Craig (Nicole), Casey (Jennifer), and Cale; sister, Patricia Broten; brother, Jerry; granddaughter, Raina; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Freda (Boldt); and sister, Shirley Larson.
Funeral Arrangements are with Washburn-McReavy, Coon Rapids, Minn.
