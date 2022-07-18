Bruce C. Salin, 51, of Eveleth, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, of natural causes at his home.
Bruce was born on March 1, 1971, in Virginia to Marvin W. and Mary Ann (Wudinich) Salin. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and attended the School of Cosmetology in Hibbing. Bruce worked for the Fitzgerald Nursing Home and Darlene’s before his employment with NHS in Gilbert. He loved his work and family very much. Bruce loved playing bingo at the Elks Lodge in Virginia on Tuesdays. He enjoyed crocheting, baking, shopping and visiting with family and friends
Bruce is survived by his siblings: Chris (Louisa Feltus) Salin, Tracy (Reed Milos) Salin and Eric (Lisa) Larson; nieces: Samantha (Curtis), Geneva, Taylor, Kiri; nephew, Alekzander, great nieces, Nevayah and Novaliyah, many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and special friends, Jane Thompson and Claudia Elwood. Bruce was loved by all who knew him and lived always in a selfless manner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 –5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Hilltop Manor Community Room in Eveleth. Burial in Eveleth Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Salin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.