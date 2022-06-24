Bruce Benjamin Von Wald, age 81, of Foley, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2022 after battling Parkinson's.
Bruce was born on June 4, 1941, in Plattsburg, New York. In 1954 his parents followed Republic Steel to Babbitt, Minnesota. Bruce graduated from Ely High School in 1959, where he excelled at Football, Track and Baseball and then attended Vermillion College in Ely. Bruce married the love of his life "Judy" (Aho) and he entered the mining work force at Reserve Mining Co. in Babbitt. He poured his life and loyalty into his family, faith, friends, and community. He and Judy were faithfully married for over 62 years. Bruce professed his faith in Christ and became a member of Babbitt Assembly of God Church where he served on the church board for over 30 years. He made it a point to be the "pastors' best friend" and spent hours on the lake and in the woods with his pastor's. He volunteered as a youth football, baseball, and assistant H.S ice hockey coach for most of his adult life, very proud of his players. In the early 1970's, he was honored as Babbitt's "Citizen of the Year". When the mining company closed, Bruce began a mining support business which employed up to 30 people and then he took an active role in successfully convincing Cyprus Minerals/Northshore Mining to re-open the bankrupt taconite plant in Babbitt. Bruce retired from Northshore as Maintenance Superintendent. Bruce and Judy raised 5 children and he gave his best years as their coach, hunting and fishing buddy, as well as loyal husband and father. Bruce took the entire family fishing countless times on Birch, Bear Island and Shagawa lakes where multiple walleyes gave their filets to the Von Wald freezer.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Judith (Foley, MN); his sons Brandon (Lori) Puyallup, WA; Rev. James (Tina) Rice, MN; Rian (Jeanene) Blaine, MN; Ron (Darla) Blaine, MN; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister Irene "Dolly" (Mitch) Cole, Warroad, MN, as well as his lifelong friend and hockey coaching buddy, Ron Castellano, Sauk Rapids, MN. Bruce is also survived by his extended family: Loretta Trovick, Janet Stellmach, Bev Nihart and JoAnne Hardy.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly, brother Stanley "Tanny", sister Mary (Jim) Novak, and parents James and Helen. Bruce was also preceded by his extended family: Henning Carlson, Dicky Carlson, Jerry Carlson, Barb Henry and Linda Petron.
Funeral service will be held at New Life Church of Foley on Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m. Rev. Roger Stacy will officiate and visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be served following the service. There will also be a public graveside memorial service at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt on July 23rd followed by a luncheon at the Babbitt Assembly of God church.
Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.