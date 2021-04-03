Bruce Alexander Nelson, 84, of Grand Rapids, and formerly of Hibbing and Burnsville, Minn., died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Sugar Brook Villa in Grand Rapids.
He was born June 5, 1936, in Minneapolis, the son of Berthal A. and Borghild F. “Freddie”(Huseth) Nelson. He was a graduate of Minnehaha Academy and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Ruth L. Hauge on Dec. 27, 1957, in Minneapolis. Bruce was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Bruce began his working career as a CPA for the State of Minnesota; he then worked as a Controller for Doughboy Industries and a Controller and Treasurer for Metal-Matic. He finished his career as Head of the Accounting Department for Health East. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, the Masonic Lodge, and the Shriners. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, making stained glass, doing AV work for his winter community in Mesa, Ariz., reading, and camping.
Bruce is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Kristin) Nelson of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Karin (Duane) Schumacher of St. Cloud, Minn.; grandchildren: Ariel (Cole) Holtgard, Kelsey (Rich) Shaleen, Lily Nelson, Jasmine Schumacher, Anja (fiancé, Tyler Shepers) Schumacher, Riley Schumacher, and Brenna Schumacher; and great-granddaughter, Rain Ruth Shaleen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Ruth (2003).
Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing. The Rev. Terry Tilton will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
