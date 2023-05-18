Bruce Alan Eliason, 58, of Fresno, Calif., passed away on Saturday April 29, 2023, after suffering a stroke.
Bruce was born September 27, 1964, to Will and Lorraine Eliason in Denver, Colo. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1983 and went to college at the University of North Dakota Grand Forks. After college he moved to California where he worked as a registered nurse, a paramedic and Director of Cardiology. His biggest joy was working in the cardiac cath lab.
To describe Bruce would be to say that he was funny, quirky, smart, sensitive, energetic, caring and different. He was known as a great friend to many people.
He was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. His daily wardrobe usually included a Twins hat. He also followed the Vikings and the Wild. Even though he had not lived in Minnesota for years, he had a Minnesota news feed on his phone that he enjoyed reading daily to stay connected.
Bruce is survived by his girlfriend Erin McCurly of California. His children Megan, Alex and Ben all of California. He is also survived by his brother Jim (Lisa) Eliason of Hibbing and his nephews Matt and Tyler of Hibbing along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Will and Lorraine and his brother Scott in 1992.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bruce on Saturday May 27, 2023, from 1—5 p.m. at Mike’s Pub in Hibbing. The family will be wearing Minnesota Twins apparel in honor of Bruce and ask others to join them.
