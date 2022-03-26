Bruce Adolph Maki

Bruce Adolph “Bruno” Maki, 80 of Pike Township, passed away peacefully and “gently” on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia surrounded by his family. He was born on July 7, 1941 in Virginia to Walter A. and Elsie I. (Aho) Maki and grew up in Markham. Bruce graduated from Aurora High School.
Bruce retired as an operations manager for General Electric “On-Site Machining”. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Wilburn on January 1, 1990. Bruce was a wonderful husband to his wife, for over 32 years. They enjoyed being outdoors, road trips and especially liked fishing and boating at the lake cabin. He also enjoyed classic cars and was an avid Vikings and Twins fan. He was proud to be called a Palo Laker. He loved his doggie Donovan. Bruce was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilburn Maki; daughters, Ann Sabart of Pike Sandy, Amy Martinich of Eveleth; grandchildren, Michael Schug, Amanda Schug, Nicholas Siveny, Katie Maki; great-grandchildren, Hailey Adams and Leo Siveny; sisters, Barbara (Bob) Curtiss, Darlene Saumer, Cathy (Chuck) Lamke; sister-in-law, Sue Blackwell; nieces, Christina Wilburn Blackard, Angela (Jason) Wilburn Jackson; nephews, Rob (Monica) Curtiss, Bruce (Rosie) Curtiss, Mark (Shelley) Curtiss, Jonathan Spengler and Jayson Saumer and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; and sons-in-law, Larry Sabart and Tom Martinich.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6959 Hwy 169, Virginia. Pastor Donald Stauty will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the church and continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Rauha Cemetery in Palo (White Township) on Monday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. All friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
