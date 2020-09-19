Bruce A. Campbell, 66, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 9, 1953, in Hibbing, Minn., to Gordon and Mercedies Campbell. He was raised in Keewatin and a graduate of the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, always proud to be a Spartan athlete. He was a longtime Chisholm resident. Bruce was united in marriage to Judi A. (Kne) Greiner on Aug. 27, 1994. Time with his children and grandchildren was his main priority, especially the family summer vacations. He loved to cook for his entire family and looked forward to planning his Superbowl parties. He also enjoyed playing bocce ball, darts, cruising in the boat with Judi, hunting, fishing, reading and watching any type of sports except nascar. Bruce will also be remembered for his Jeopardy genius as he enjoyed watching every program and competing with his wife Judi.
Bruce is lovingly survived by his children: Austin Campbell, Chris Greiner, Shelly (Shawn) Lappi, Angie (Alex) Jerry; six grandchildren: Ethan, Eli, Evan, Jaxon, Aria, Jonas; three siblings: Diana “Annie” (David) Isaacson, Gordon Jr. “Buddy” (Marcia), Mary Beth “Missy” (David) Moellering; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special protector, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judi in February; and a brother, William “Bill.”
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 21, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
