Brody John DeRosia

Brody J. DeRosia, 13, of Chisholm, Minn., left this world all too soon on April 6, 2021, at his home from complications from an epileptic seizure.
He was born in Hibbing on June 25, 2007, to Eric and Candice (Alapeteri) DeRosia. Attending Hibbing schools, Brody was an amazing friend to have. Brody was a fun loving kid with a positive attitude and loved to be goofy. He was always pulling pranks and loved to scare his mom and brother. Brody loved to watch WWE professional wrestling with his dad and especially gaming with his friends and family. He loved everything about pro wrestling and always said that he wanted to grow up and be one himself. Brody was lucky enough to go on an amazing vacation to Florida with his family and got to meet some of his heroes including Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. Always being close with family, Brody loved to spend time out on the water kayaking with his mom and four wheeling at his aunt’s in Goodland. He was part of the Digital Media Club at school and was always staying up late playing Fortnite with his friends and family. Overall, family was number one and he loved spending quality time with his aunts, uncles and cousins, always giving a helping hand. He loved his younger brother and always looked out for him.
Brody is survived by his parents, Eric and Candi; brother, Jax DeRosia; maternal grandpa, Marvin Alapeteri; and paternal grandparents, John (Susan) DeRosia and Brenda (Steve) Lindom; aunts, Caryn (Merlin) Volker, Denise (Terry) Trboyevich, Krissy Alapeteri, Deanna (Bill) Quick, Amanda (Chris) Weise, Ashley (Mikey) Huebner, Crystal (Kevin) Woodall and Melissa Davis; uncles, Terry (Amie) Alapeteri, Dale (Jessica) Alapeteri and Josh (Katie) DeRosia; his beloved cousins; other relatives, and many close and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandma, Kathleen Alapeteri.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing at 1 p.m.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.