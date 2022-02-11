Brian M. Racek

March 28, 1951 — February 07, 2022

To a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend: our hearts are broken. Your larger than life presence will be missed.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca; daughters, Kristina and Leah; son, John; and grandchildren, June and Mick. Brothers: Joseph “Jay” (Cathy), Greg (Jan), Mark and Robert “Bob“ (Judy).

Military Grave Service at a later date.

