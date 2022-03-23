Brian Kenneth Dancer

Brian Kenneth Dancer

June 30, 1930 — March 21, 2022

Brian Kenneth Dancer, 71, of Otsego and formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Over the years, Brian was involved in numerous ministries for the glory of God. We will miss his evangelical heart and the investment he made in each and every family member.

Brian will be deeply missed by children, Missy (Bruce) and Brian (Debra); grandchildren: Kaleb, Lauren (David), Jasmine, Angela, and Tommy; great-grandchildren, Mickey and Emma.

He was preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; father, Kenneth; and mother, Betty.

A memorial service for Brian will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 26, at Edinbrook Church (4300 Edinbrook Pkwy., Brooklyn Park). Visitation and light lunch to follow.

Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643. www.Washburn-McReavy.com

