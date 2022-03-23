Brian Kenneth Dancer Mar 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Kenneth DancerJune 30, 1930 — March 21, 2022Brian Kenneth Dancer, 71, of Otsego and formerly of the Iron Range, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.Over the years, Brian was involved in numerous ministries for the glory of God. We will miss his evangelical heart and the investment he made in each and every family member.Brian will be deeply missed by children, Missy (Bruce) and Brian (Debra); grandchildren: Kaleb, Lauren (David), Jasmine, Angela, and Tommy; great-grandchildren, Mickey and Emma.He was preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; father, Kenneth; and mother, Betty.A memorial service for Brian will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 26, at Edinbrook Church (4300 Edinbrook Pkwy., Brooklyn Park). Visitation and light lunch to follow.Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643. www.Washburn-McReavy.com To plant a tree in memory of Brian Dancer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brian Kenneth Dancer Emma Mickey Jasmine Kaleb Lauren Angela Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Jason Gary Nyhus Charlene Ann ‘Char’ Olsen Barbara June Timmerman Peggy Lynn Salo William Hirvela Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
