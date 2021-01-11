Brian James Milos

Brian James Milos, 59, of Buhl, peacefully went for his lifelong nap on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 19, 1961, in Eveleth. Minnesota to Francis and Marian (Ruotsi) Milos. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School class of 1982 in Biwabik. Brian worked for East Range Developmental Activity Center for 37 years.

Brian was an active participant in Special Olympics and enjoyed bowling and track and field events. He always enjoyed the ARC dances, listening to country music and watching World Wrestling Entertainment.

Survivors include his siblings, Patti Brula of Virginia, Terry J. Milos of Eveleth, and Gary Milos of Gilbert; nieces and nephews: Bruce, Tammy, Rodney, Rich, Jeff, Brad, Reed and Ryan; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, two in infancy and Judy (Jim) Vratisovsky; brother, Dave; and many aunts and uncles.

A private family Memorial Service for Brian will be held at United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Pastor John Dietz officiating.

Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

