Brian J. Feltus, 55, lifelong resident of Chisholm, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born July 18, 1966, to Raymond and Constance (Stewart) Feltus Sr. in Chisholm, Minn. Brian graduated from Chisholm High School. He was employed with the Range Center in Chisholm. While Brian attended the DAC, he would sweep, mop, wash tables and chairs, anything you asked him he would do. He loved to work and be busy. One of Brian’s goals was to work with Employment Support Services on creating his own woodworking business and sell his projects at SoHo and craft fairs. Working with wood was a hobby and passion he hoped to turn into his own business. Brian was a member of Chisholm Baptist Church, loved fishing, working, and especially 4-wheeling with his siblings. He was a huge Harley Davidson fan. Brian also loved music by his favorite group, AC/DC.
He is survived by his seven brothers and sisters: Raymond (Carolann) Feltus Jr., Pine City, Minn., David Feltus, Nashwauk, Minn., Terri Feltus, Chisholm, Tami (Troy Workman) Dixon, Hibbing, Wendy (Randy) Garmaker, Hibbing, Wanda (Dan Trunnell) Feltus, Hibbing, and Jimmy Schug of Chisholm; along with his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Constance (Stewart) Feltus Sr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services for Brian will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Dan Erickson will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
