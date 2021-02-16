Brian Edward Stolp

Brian E. Stolp, 60, lifelong Cloverdale resident, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 30, 1960, to Roger and Marjorie (Petersen) Stolp in Hibbing, Minn. Brian attended Greenway Schools. He later was employed with the U.S. Postal Service in Hibbing, recently retiring in 2020. He was a member of the Local 1058. Brian loved kayaking, camping, fishing, and especially playing with his grandchildren. With Brian there was never a dull moment, whether it was shooting rubberbands at just about anyone who crossed his path, or causing havoc on his mail routes, his quick wit, humor and smile will be missed by many, many people.
Brian is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Stolp, Cloverdale, Minn.; his two children, Nicole (Andy) Paasch, and Travis (Kella Warner) Stolp, both of Duluth, Minn.; his three siblings, Warren (Julie) Stolp, Cloverdale, Dean (Vikki) Stolp, Maple Grove, Minn., and Jeff Stolp, Dayton, Ohio; his three beloved grandchildren, Carson Eckstein, Finley Paasch, and Theodore Paasch, along with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Marjorie.
A private funeral service for Brian will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Mark Anderson will officiate.
A Spring Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery, in Nashwauk, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Brian, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
