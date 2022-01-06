Brett William Anderson, 37, of Britt passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Brett was born Nov. 1, 1984, to Dennis and Susan (Fortman) Anderson in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Mt. Iron Buhl, Class of 2004.
Brett was an avid car enthusiast, who enjoyed car shows and cruises. He was very active in the iRace Club with many of his closest friends. His heart was most passionate in the garage fixing anything with a motor. He really liked taking road trips listening to his music and traveling around to many different states. Anyone who knew Brett, knew he had an inexhaustible lending hand to anyone and everyone. He had a great sense of humor with his quick-witted comments that would make you laugh. Not only was Brett loving and caring to his many nephews and nieces, but he was an uncle to all his friend’s kids too. Brett will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Susan Anderson of Virginia and Dennis Anderson of Britt; brother, Kyle (Ann) Anderson of Duluth; sisters: Kelly (Robert) Olson of Albertville, Stephanie (Dusty) Hannahs of Mt. Iron, and Ashley (Jake Bannert) Anderson of International Falls; nephews: Tyler Olson, Brennen Anderson, Gavin Olson, Jack Anderson, Dusty Hannahs Jr., Cole Olson, Westly Hannahs, Castin Hannahs, Jacob Bannert; nieces: Crystal Anderson, Ella Olson, Madelyn Olson, Emma Anderson, Lillian Bannert; aunts: Ginny (Randy Sproul) Hatton of Zim, Lynda (Kevin) Fahey of Gilbert; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrick Anderson and Joel Anderson; maternal grandparents, Virginia and Clifford Fortman; paternal grandparents, Mildred and Venner Anderson; and aunt, Mitzi Fortman.
A Celebration of Life will be set for a later date in the spring/summer of 2022.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
