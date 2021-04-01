Brett W. Valeri, 57, of Pengilly, passed away unexpectedly at home.
He was born Aug. 3, 1963, to William and Patricia (Burkes) Valeri in Hibbing. Brett had been a resident of Pengilly for the past 20 years. He attended Greenway Schools. After High School, Brett attended St. John’s University for one year and then transferred to Regis University in Denver, Colo., where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Management and a minor in Chemistry. Brett was employed as VP of Research and Development with Irathane Systems in Hibbing. He loved fishing, 4-wheeling, hunting, and motocross in his earlier years, along with skiing water and snow. Brett was mechanically inclined and loved working on vehicles, motors, and any other project in the garage.
Brett is survived by his children, Tyler Valeri, Mankato, Minn., and Patricia (Jesse) Lake of Grand Rapids, Minn.; his siblings, Scott (Stephanie) Valeri, St. Paul, Minn., Gina (Brent McKee) Valeri, Canton, N.C., Lori (Joe) Valeri-Hood, Savannah, Ga., and Kelly (Scott) Valeri-Stavn, Hibbing; along with his stepmother, Norma Valeri; step- brothers and sisters, Lisa Boone, Michelle Wallace, and Marc Boone; many nieces, nephews; Axel Valeri who Brett thought of as a son, Houghton, Mich.; and lifelong friend, Jeff (Renee) Damyanovich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Patricia Valeri.
A celebration of Brett’s Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
