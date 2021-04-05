Bret W. Kealy, 57, of Chisholm, died Friday, March 26, 2021, peacefully, of natural causes at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1964, in Minneapolis, to Joseph and Joanne (Petrich) Kealy. He was a graduate of Frank B. Kellogg High School and had received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture through the University of Minnesota. Bret lived in St. Paul, Chicago, Ill., and Richfield, Minn., before making his home in the Chisholm area. He was united in marriage to Heather M. Hemphill on May 19, 2012, in Chisholm. He worked as an accountant executive for Big Reach Network, had been president of Carousel Volunteer and Donation Center in Chisholm as well as a member of the Chisholm Kiwanis. Bret loved to be active, coaching youth soccer in Hibbing, curling, skiing, soccer, fishing, boating, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, bocce ball and golfing.
Bret is survived by his wife, Heather; stepdaughter, Kaylee Jane Anderson; mother, Joanne Kealy; brothers, Charles, Art (Cathy) and Chris (Sue); nieces, Beatrice Kealy and Ruby Hemphill, nephews, Mitchell, Jackson, Will Kealy and Cohen Hemphill; brother-in-law, Jason (Anna) Hemphill; father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Terri Hemphill.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe.
A Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday, April 10, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm with Fr. Paul Strommer of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.
Interment will be at Chisholm Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.