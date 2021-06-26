Brenda Rae Niemi, 60, of Virginia, died Monday, June 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1960, to William and Alice (Johnson) Niemi in Virginia. Brenda graduated from Virginia High School. She then went to work at the ERDAC where she performed various jobs for over 37 years before her retirement. She had lived at the Salmi Homes in Palo, ESI in Embarrass (27 years) and most recently at NHS Taurus in Virginia; all where she made many lifelong friends. Brenda was very social. She enjoyed activities at her group homes, especially dancing. Brenda will be remembered for her beautiful smile.
Survivors include her two brothers: Thomas (Lynn) Niemi of Aurora and William Niemi of the Twin Cities; three nieces: Marianne (John) Bouska, Lisa (Edmund) Kirchner and Wanda (Guy) Worthington; a great-nephew, Wesley Kirchner; and great-niece, Karlee Worthington.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Ojanpa; nephew, Curtis; and her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held for Brenda from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
