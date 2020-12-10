Brenda Kathleen Kirchmeier, 67, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Duluth, Minn., from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
She was born in Hibbing on May 30, 1953, to Edwin and Mary (Simonson) Kirchmeier. A truly beautiful soul has just entered heaven, our beloved sister and aunt, Brenda. If we could have chosen from all the sisters and aunts in the entire world, we would have chosen her. She was baptised on the day she was born because she was not expected to survive. But, she DID survive despite seemingly insurmountable odds. She was in and out of hospitals her whole life. God granted her the gift of a wonderful, indomitable spirit and strength of will. She knew God would never abandon her. She was the most loving and courageous person we have ever known and the most humble. All who knew her were lucky enough to be in the midst of a caring and compassionate soul. She taught us about determination, resolve, strength through diversity and finally acceptance. She was a confidant you could rely on to help you work out your worries and cares while giving you sound, reasoned advice and guidance. Though she herself was disabled, by the grace of God, she was able to care for various family members when they could no longer care for themselves. She was the most loving and courageous person we have ever known. We have always tried to become better people because of her. She loved books, classical music, Sherlock Holmes, Jeopardy, cards with her grandfather, board games with her nephew Christopher, and crossword puzzles (which she always did in ink!). Her family can attest to her ability to express her sentiments with words as they were often the recipients of her own handcrafted greeting cards. She loved all animals and always wanted to be sure they were safe and properly cared for. Most of all, Brenda loved her family. We believe her soul is eternal and her life has not ended, only changed. We will love her forever, as we know she will love us.
Brenda will be greatly missed by her sister, Mary Christine Ball; her nephew, Christopher Jude Ball; her aunt, Juanita Simonson; and her beloved furry children: her cats Gabie and Rosie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Francis Kirchmeier and Mary Maxine Kirchmeier; her brother, Paul Andrew Kirchmeier; infant sister, Linda Llewellyn Kirchmeier; brother-in-law; Charles James Ball; and her beloved furry children: Misha and Tasha.
Her family would very much like to thank the staff at Waterview Pines Health Care Center, Virginia, Essentia Hospital and Clinic, Virginia, and St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth for their valiant and courageous efforts to help and care for Brenda. She died from COVID-19, the hideous and deadly coronavirus. Please take all necessary precautions to try to safeguard yourselves and others.
A private service and Catholic blessing will take place on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are by the Dougherty Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.