Brenda Gale Mayry Greenly, 59, of Iron, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
She was born June 16, 1963, to Ronald and Muriel Mayry (Hansen). She grew up in Iron, and was a graduate of Cherry School in 1981. Brenda was married to Jerry Greenly for 35 years and enjoyed spending her time with Jerry and all of her family and grandchildren as well as watching their sporting events. She was a member of Riverside Chapel in Forbes and was passionate about the Vacation Bible School. She retired as a teacher’s aide from Cherry school.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Greenly, her children, Chad (Becky) Greenly of Iron and Josh (Jenessa) Greenly of Iron; her siblings: Maureen (Glen) Arola of Mountain Iron, Lynn (John) Asuma of Cherry, David of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Diane (Rodger) Sistad of Iron, Andrea (Tom) Kozumplik of Iron, and Pete Mayry of Farmington; in-laws, Bob (Marlene) Greenly of Hermantown, Richard (Julie) Greenly of Makinen, Sandy Greenly (Steve Danielson) of Eveleth, and Steve Greenly (Nicole Graham) of Lone Tree, Colo.; eight grandchildren: Hailey, Lydia, Kaelyn, Eli, AnnaBeth, McKenna, Wesley and Rilee, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny Mayry; and mother and father-in-law, Lloyd and Dorothy Greenly.
A celebration of life will be held at the Clinton Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-4 p.m.
Local arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Greenly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
