Brenda Gale Mayry Greenly

Brenda Gale Mayry Greenly, 59, of Iron, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Essentia Health in Virginia.

She was born June 16, 1963, to Ronald and Muriel Mayry (Hansen). She grew up in Iron, and was a graduate of Cherry School in 1981. Brenda was married to Jerry Greenly for 35 years and enjoyed spending her time with Jerry and all of her family and grandchildren as well as watching their sporting events. She was a member of Riverside Chapel in Forbes and was passionate about the Vacation Bible School. She retired as a teacher’s aide from Cherry school.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Greenly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries