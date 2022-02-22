Brenda Angeline (Denne) Olson, 66, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Brenda was born Aug. 16, 1955, in Hibbing to Gilbert John and Verena Barbara (Marty) Denne. Brenda took great joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She also enjoyed gardening, yard work, watching tv, and hosting family gatherings. Brenda was self motivated and had a “where there’s a will there’s a way” attitude; no job was too big for her to take on.
Brenda held various jobs, most recently she was employed with Northwest Airlines.
Brenda is survived by her children: Patricia (Kevin) Sleen, Tina (Gary) Glad, Kevin (Jessica Laude) Olson, Rosemarie Olson, and Shawn (Jackie) Olson; honorary daughter, Lori (Joel) Laitala and family; siblings, Jan Hanson, Marge (Glenn) Warnert, and Dollie (Donny) Oswald; grandchildren: Adam (Amanda), Jocelyn (Randy), Spencer, Hunter (Emily), Nathan, Austin (Autumn), Chandler, Gena (Alec), Jackson, Ella Rose, Jacey, Aidan, Martin, Dakota, Sage, Bentley, Taylor, Easton, Kyra, Berkley, and Bryndal; Honorary Grandson, Dakota; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Kashton, and Annelyn; special grand dog, Tucker; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Lloyd, Marlene, Jane, and Dennis; and son, David.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. A luncheon is planned immediately following the Service at the Algonquin Club, 206 East Howard Street, Hibbing, MN.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.